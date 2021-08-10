STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to build 89 multipurpose indoor stadiums 

Stadiums to have facilities for badminton, table tennis, weightlifting; can be used as disaster shelters, hospitals 

Published: 10th August 2021

Architectural design of the stadium

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a renewed show of intent to push sports development at the grassroots, the Odisha government on Monday announced to build 89 multipurpose indoor stadiums that can double up as shelters or field hospitals during disasters and pandemic situations.

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved construction of the stadiums under Urban Sports Infrastructure Development Project at a cost of `693.35 crore. To be set up in the urban areas, the state-of-the-art facilities to be named after Biju Patnaik will be completed within 18 months.

“The proposed multipurpose indoor stadiums will give a further boost to sporting activities in the State which is already recognised as a major global sports destination,” said Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra.
Briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Secretary said the State government has been focusing on development of sports in Odisha. This project has been taken up under 5T initiative to ensure transformation of the sports sector.

As per direction of the Chief Minister, consultations were held with people’s representatives and sportspersons in all these locations. The design and facilities of the indoor stadiums have been prepared as per the discussions keeping in mind the local needs.

“Urban Sports Infrastructure Development Project is proposed for ensuring provision of quality sports infrastructure across ULBs of the State. As part of the project, the stadiums are proposed to be constructed in 89 cities and towns, where such facilities are not available currently,” Mahapatra said.

He said the stadiums will have facilities for badminton, table tennis, yoga, and gymnasium. The indoor hall space can be utilised for most of the indoor games. 

The buildings will be designed to withstand 200 kmph wind speed and can be utilised as community shelters during disasters like cyclones and floods.  In times of pandemic like the ongoing Covid, they can be immediately converted to field hospitals.

At notified area council (NAC) -level, they will have 50 beds while in municipalities they can accommodate 100 beds. It will be an asset for the ULBs which can be utilised for training, meetings, and examination centres and other community events, Mahapatra added.  

