STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Show 10 persons who suffered due to steep fine on mask violation: Orissa HC

The order regarding quashing of the PIL was released on Monday. 

Published: 10th August 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a restaurant worker holds his face mask in Biloxi, Miss. On Friday, March 12, 2021.

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Disposing of a PIL challenging the steep fine imposed by the State government on mask violations in public, the Orissa High Court has asked the petitioner to submit at least 10 affidavits from 10 persons who have suffered on account of paying the penalty.

One Parvarjeet Singh Saluja had filed the PIL and questioned the fine of Rs 2,000 for the first instance and Rs 5,000 for subsequent offences by amending the Odisha Covid-19 Regulations,2020 through a notification issued on April 9 this year. 

During hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Ashis Kumar Mishra contended that a large number of poor people will have to suffer because of the very high fine amount and sought quashing of the notification. 
When asked whether he would be in a position to produce the affidavits, Mishra stated that he is not right now in a position to do so and asserted this is in common knowledge.

While disposing off the petition, the bench comprising Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “The petitioner would do well to at least collect the affidavits of 10 such persons from the economically weaker sections who had to suffer on account of having to pay the fine amount for not wearing mask. These affidavits should be first brought to the notice of the authorities in order to persuade them to revisit the above amendments undertaken and the petitioner if fails in that part, thereafter seek appropriate remedies in accordance with law.”  The order regarding quashing of the PIL was released on Monday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court mask mask violations
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp