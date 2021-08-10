Show 10 persons who suffered due to steep fine on mask violation: Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Disposing of a PIL challenging the steep fine imposed by the State government on mask violations in public, the Orissa High Court has asked the petitioner to submit at least 10 affidavits from 10 persons who have suffered on account of paying the penalty.

One Parvarjeet Singh Saluja had filed the PIL and questioned the fine of Rs 2,000 for the first instance and Rs 5,000 for subsequent offences by amending the Odisha Covid-19 Regulations,2020 through a notification issued on April 9 this year.

During hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Ashis Kumar Mishra contended that a large number of poor people will have to suffer because of the very high fine amount and sought quashing of the notification.

When asked whether he would be in a position to produce the affidavits, Mishra stated that he is not right now in a position to do so and asserted this is in common knowledge.

While disposing off the petition, the bench comprising Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “The petitioner would do well to at least collect the affidavits of 10 such persons from the economically weaker sections who had to suffer on account of having to pay the fine amount for not wearing mask. These affidavits should be first brought to the notice of the authorities in order to persuade them to revisit the above amendments undertaken and the petitioner if fails in that part, thereafter seek appropriate remedies in accordance with law.” The order regarding quashing of the PIL was released on Monday.