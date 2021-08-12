2 killed as onion-laden truck falls into gorge in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries after an onion-laden truck fell 40 feet into a gorge at Bangiriposi ghat in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday. The deceased are drivers Younus Khan (50) and Abdul Hok (33) of Malkapur in Buldhana district of Maharashtra. The truck helper received minor injuries and was rushed to Bangiriposi community health centre. He was later discharged after treatment.

The mishap took place in the morning. Police sources said the ill-fated truck was heading towards Kolkata from Nasik. It fell into the gorge while negotiating a curve at Bangiriposi ghat. Preliminary investigation revealed the truck driver lost control over the vehicle following which it fell into the gorge. The mishap might have occurred either due to reckless driving or sleep inertia.

Investigating Officer Debdas Sahu said the bodies were sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Family members of the deceased and owner of the truck have been informed about the mishap.