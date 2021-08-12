Odisha CM keeps promise, Olympians get cash award, jobs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, felicitated all the four hockey players from Odisha for their stellar performance in the Tokyo Olympics. At a special function at the Kalinga Stadium here, Naveen handed over cash awards of Rs 2.5 crore each and offer letters for appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police to Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas who were part of the men’s hockey team that bagged the bronze medal in the Olympics.

Besides, the Chief Minister also handed over cash award of Rs 50 lakh each to Indian women’s hockey team members Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo. He appreciated the brave fight of the women’s team in reaching the semi-finals and creating history. Praising the performance of the Olympians who brought glory to the State as well as to the entire country, the Chief Minister advised them to continue their hard work and bring laurels for the country. He also assured the players of full support from the State government in future.

Birendra Lakra, the vice-captain of the men’s team and Deep Grace Ekka, the vice-captain of the women’s team, presented team jerseys with signatures of all team members to the Chief Minister on the occasion.

The players expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for supporting Indian Hockey which led to wonderful results in Tokyo Olympics. The players were happy as the State government has fulfilled its commitment of cash rewards and jobs on their arrival.

The players said that with continued support from Odisha and the Chief Minister, there will be more success for Indian hockey in future including the World Cup scheduled in 2023. They said Odisha has made a special place in hockey and the sport is being recognised everywhere now after the government’s sponsorship.