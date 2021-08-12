STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha secondary school board formulates new assessment rule for HSC, Madhyama courses

The final examination will be conducted at the end of second term during second week of April, 2022 and cover the entire syllabus.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

Image of a classroom used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a bid to tide over the problems faced in evaluation due to the Covid pandemic, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has finalised a new assessment plan for Classes IX and X of High School Certificate (HSC) and Madhyama courses for the current academic session.

With focus on continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) through which internal assessments can be directly conducted at school level, the Board has divided the 2021-22 academic session into two terms from July 2021 to April 2022. While the first term will be from July 2021 to November 2021, the second term is from December 2021 to April 2022 with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus to be covered in each term.  

The internal assessments will be conducted at school level by class/subject teachers periodically in the form of formative assessments in line with CCE. Each formative test will be of 20 marks. The formative assessments for Class IX and X will be held in the first week of September and November and the second week of January and March. For Class IX, two term-end examinations will be conducted. The first examination, to be held during the third week of November, will cover 50 pc of the syllabus. The exam pattern will be multiple choice and subjective questions of 20 marks each, said BSE president Ramasish Hazra. 

The final examination will be conducted at the end of second term during second week of April, 2022 and cover the entire syllabus. However 30 pc of the questions will be from the first 50 pc of the syllabus. The pattern of examination will be multiple choice questions of 50 marks and subjective questions of 30 marks. For final result, 20, 30 and 50 pc weightage will be given on internal assessment, first term-end and final examination (second term-end exam) respectively.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Board of Secondary Education Odisha BSE Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation CCE Madhyama course Odisha HSC course Odisha
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp