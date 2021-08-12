Odisha secondary school board formulates new assessment rule for HSC, Madhyama courses

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a bid to tide over the problems faced in evaluation due to the Covid pandemic, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has finalised a new assessment plan for Classes IX and X of High School Certificate (HSC) and Madhyama courses for the current academic session.

With focus on continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) through which internal assessments can be directly conducted at school level, the Board has divided the 2021-22 academic session into two terms from July 2021 to April 2022. While the first term will be from July 2021 to November 2021, the second term is from December 2021 to April 2022 with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus to be covered in each term.

The internal assessments will be conducted at school level by class/subject teachers periodically in the form of formative assessments in line with CCE. Each formative test will be of 20 marks. The formative assessments for Class IX and X will be held in the first week of September and November and the second week of January and March. For Class IX, two term-end examinations will be conducted. The first examination, to be held during the third week of November, will cover 50 pc of the syllabus. The exam pattern will be multiple choice and subjective questions of 20 marks each, said BSE president Ramasish Hazra.

The final examination will be conducted at the end of second term during second week of April, 2022 and cover the entire syllabus. However 30 pc of the questions will be from the first 50 pc of the syllabus. The pattern of examination will be multiple choice questions of 50 marks and subjective questions of 30 marks. For final result, 20, 30 and 50 pc weightage will be given on internal assessment, first term-end and final examination (second term-end exam) respectively.