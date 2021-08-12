STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to strengthen sea embankments

Odisha's Water Resources department will identify vulnerable spots and tracts in the coast and will prepare an action plan.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha is the sixth most cyclone-prone area of the world.

Odisha is the sixth most cyclone-prone area of the world.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With tropical cyclones becoming frequent in the State and coastal districts witnessing high tidal surges, the Odisha government has asked the Water Resources department to prepare an action plan for strengthening the saline and flood embankments. Around 1,636 km of saline embankments and 5,864 km of flood protection embankments have been built mostly in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore. The existing embankments are not enough to prevent large scale saline inundation during cyclones.

The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra here on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. On the changing coastal characteristics and existing infrastructure for checking tidal surges, Principal Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg said, “With around 17 per cent of coastline (480 km), Odisha faces around 35 per cent of the cyclonic storm along with tidal surge. The State is the sixth most cyclone-prone area of the world.”

She said that the State had faced seven very severe to extreme severe cyclones with a tidal surge of 3.5 mtr to 4.5 mtr in the last 10 years. In view of the increasing frequency and intensity with which tropical cyclones are hitting the State, there is an urgent need for further strengthening of the embankments. There are also flat terrains with fertile agricultural land and a dense population adjacent to the coastline. Tidal ingress caused large scale damage to property and agriculture, she added.

The Chief Secretary asked the department to identify the vulnerable locations and tracts where there would be a probability of tidal ingress to the land. Strengthening the saline and flood embankments by raising height would save life and livelihood from tidal surges and inundations. Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena suggested a scientific assessment of the coastal geo-physical features for the areas where engineering intervention could be a solution.

Meanwhile, a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared under the supervision of the department for the first phase of construction of a 380 km saline embankment at a projected cost of Rs 1,944 crore. This is part of the Rs 20,000 package submitted to the Centre for assistance to build a disaster-resilient infrastructure along the coastline. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coast district tidal surges Odisha coast Odisha Water Resources Department Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp