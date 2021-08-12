STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puri's Jagannath temple reopens, public to get entry from August 23

In the first phase, only family members of the servitors are being allowed to enter the temple, an official said.

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PURI: The famed Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri reopened on Thursday in the first phase after remaining shut for over three months amid the COVID-restrictions.

In the first phase, only family members of the servitors are being allowed to enter the temple, an official said.

The temple will open for the public in the second phase, he said.

The 12th-century shrine was shut on April 24 amid the second wave of the pandemic, and remained closed during the Ratha Jatra.

The family members of the servitors are being allowed darshan from Mangal Alati till Rati Pahuda, the official said.

While entering the temple, they are required to produce any identity card issued by the temple authority along with a government-issued identity proof such as Aadhaar card.

In the second phase, residents of Puri will be allowed to enter the temple through the Lion's Gate from August 16, the official said.

The general public will be allowed entry from August 23, he said.

The temple will remain closed on August 21 and 22 in view of the shutdown in Puri on Saturdays and Sundays.

Devotees from outside Puri will have to produce the final COVID-vaccination certificate or COVID-negative RT-PCR report of testing done within 96 hours.

They will also have to carry a government-issued identity card such as Aadhaar.

TAGS
Puri Jagannath temple
