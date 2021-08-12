STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sorcery suspicion: Woman, daughter beaten in Odisha

The culprits tied the two women with ropes and threatened to kill them if they didn’t leave the village within a day. 

Published: 12th August 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A tribal woman and her daughter were allegedly attacked by residents of Gadigaon village under Khunta police limits on Monday on the suspicion of practising witchcraft. The victims, Gauramani Murmu (55) and her mother Jaba Hansdah (80), were brutally thrashed by a group of eight people who barged into their house and accused them of practising sorcery killing villagers. 

Jaba and Gauramani | Express

The culprits tied the two women with ropes and threatened to kill them if they didn’t leave the village within a day. After the miscreants left, a neighbour Dularam Hansdah rescued the duo and took them to his house. 

Gauramani on Wednesday lodged an FIR at Khunta police station against the eight accused. Basing her complaint, police arrested two persons, Rabi Murmu and Girish Chandra Hansdah of Gadigaon village under Sections 448, 384, 342, 294, 506 and 34 of IPC and 4(I) under the Odisha Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act, 2013. Six others Dasarath Naik of Karkachia, Gobinda Hansdah, Debendra Hansdah, Ratan Hansdah, Gangi Hansdah and Basanti Hansdah are on the run. 

Investigation officer Soumya Ranjan Bhol said the arrested persons were produced in Udala SDJM court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected. “A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining six accused who have fled the village after the incident,” said Bhol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha crimes against women Odisha witchcraft sorcery black magic accusations Gadigaon Khunta Odisha
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp