Cyber and DNA labs to come up at Odisha's Forensic Science Laboratory soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here will soon have cyber forensics and DNA labs to add teeth to the crime investigation capabilities of Odisha police, DGP Abhay said on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

“Cybercrimes have increased manifold. There is a necessity to set up a modern forensics laboratory to deal with new-age crimes. A DNA laboratory is also required to probe sexual offences and other crimes. Cyber forensics and DNA labs are expected to be functional within four to five weeks,” said Abhay after inaugurating the new building of SFSL on Thursday.

State-of-the-art equipment for cyber forensics have been procured and trained manpower will be engaged soon, he added. The four-storey building has been constructed on its premises in Rasulgarh by Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited (OPHWC). The SFSL in Odisha is one of the oldest and developed laboratories in the country in terms of manpower and equipment. Scientists in the laboratory will now have a conducive atmosphere to work.

The SFSL’s seven divisions - lie detection, ballistic, chemistry, serology, physics, biology and toxicology - have been shifted to the new building. State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) Director Vinaytosh Mishra, Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda, SFSL Director Rajesh Kumar and SP (Computer) Satyajit Naik were present.

The move assumes significance after the Orissa High Court expressed grave concern over the large number of cases pending for disposal with the SFSL. It asked the State government to infuse manpower and capability expansion in the lab with utmost urgency. The court’s concern came after it was informed on Monday that 589 cases pertaining to DNA tests are pending with SFSL and it was taking months to deliver the reports.

The DGP also inaugurated police barrack of Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) in the city on the day. Meanwhile, the Cuttack urban police district’s dial 100 facility has been integrated with Emergency Response Support System - 112.

