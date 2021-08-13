STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyber and DNA labs to come up at Odisha's Forensic Science Laboratory soon

State-of-the-art equipment for cyber forensics have been procured and trained manpower will be engaged soon, DGP Abhay said.

Published: 13th August 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Abhay inaugurating the new building of SFSL on Thursday.

DGP Abhay inaugurating the new building of SFSL on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here will soon have cyber forensics and DNA labs to add teeth to the crime investigation capabilities of Odisha police, DGP Abhay said on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

“Cybercrimes have increased manifold. There is a necessity to set up a modern forensics laboratory to deal with new-age crimes. A DNA laboratory is also required to probe sexual offences and other crimes. Cyber forensics and DNA labs are expected to be functional within four to five weeks,” said Abhay after inaugurating the new building of SFSL on Thursday. 

State-of-the-art equipment for cyber forensics have been procured and trained manpower will be engaged soon, he added. The four-storey building has been constructed on its premises in Rasulgarh by Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited (OPHWC). The SFSL in Odisha is one of the oldest and developed laboratories in the country in terms of manpower and equipment. Scientists in the laboratory will now have a conducive atmosphere to work. 

The SFSL’s seven divisions - lie detection, ballistic, chemistry, serology, physics, biology and toxicology - have been shifted to the new building. State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) Director Vinaytosh Mishra, Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda, SFSL Director Rajesh Kumar and SP (Computer) Satyajit Naik were present.

The move assumes significance after the Orissa High Court expressed grave concern over the large number of cases pending for disposal with the SFSL. It asked the State government to infuse manpower and capability expansion in the lab with utmost urgency. The court’s concern came after it was informed on Monday that 589 cases pertaining to DNA tests are pending with SFSL and it was taking months to deliver the reports. 

The DGP also inaugurated police barrack of Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) in the city on the day. Meanwhile, the Cuttack urban police district’s dial 100 facility has been integrated with Emergency Response Support System - 112.

More power

Labs will be functional within 4 to 5 weeks

Trained manpower will be engaged soon

Lie detection, ballistic, chemistry, serology, physics, biology, toxicology divisions shifted to new building

Police barrack of Special Intelligence Wing inaugurated

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Forensic Science Laboratory SFSL Cybercrimes Odisha Odisha forensics laboratory DNA laboratory Odisha
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp