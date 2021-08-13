STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Congress alleges land encroachment by Andhra-based trader

How is it possible to encroach jungle land without the knowledge of forest officials, questions Congress leader Pradeep Majhi.

Published: 13th August 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders handing over the memorandum to DFO Pratap Katapali.

Congress leaders handing over the memorandum to DFO Pratap Katapali. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Turning up the heat on Andhra Pradesh-based businessman Ch Venu Gopal who was leased out seven stone quarries by the Malkangiri administration in March this year, the Congress on Thursday accused the trader of illegally encroaching on over 10 acres of government land in Pusuguda mouza under Motu tehsil.

In a press release, Congress leader and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi said Venu Gopal, also the owner of VG Granites at Peta in Motu, is constructing his processing unit and boundary wall on the forcibly acquired land. Such unlawful encroachment is tantamount to corruption and is resulting in loss of huge revenue to the State exchequer. 

Majhi said the irregularity came to fore when a Congress survey team visited Pusuguda recently. Around 4.23 acre of forest land including 0.967 hectare (ha) of gramya jungle on plot no-756, 0.170 ha on plot no-761 and 0.5765 ha in Pusuguda mouza of Motu has been encroached by the AP-based trader.

A total of 4.108 ha of land including jungle, gochar, patita and pathar bani kissams is under the illegal possession of the owner of VG Granites. “Venu Gopal has taken the lease of government land at Peta for excavation of mines. But as per our information, he is extracting mines in more land than the leased area. The precious raw granites are being exported to China and other countries illegally,” the Congress leader claimed.

The survey team of Congress couldn’t enter mining area adjoining Venu Gopal’s residential building at Peta apprehending law and order situation. Raising questions over the role of forest officials, Majhi questioned, “How is it possible to encroach jungle land without the knowledge of forest officials?”

On the day, a Congress delegation led by Majhi and the party’s district president Rama Patnaik met Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh and divisional forest officer (DFO) Pratap Katapali over the matter. The team submitted a memorandum demanding probe into the allegation and immediate steps for demolition of illegal construction if any.

After cancellation of the Rs 1 crore solvency certificate issued by Malkangiri Sub-Collector, the existing building of Venu Gopal has no value. The government should immediately seize the building and take possession of it, he said. 

On July 13, Collector Singh has cancelled the Rs 1 crore solvency certificate which was issued basing on the report of Motu RI without verifying its genuineness. In their reports, Motu tehsildar and RI stated that the land cost and building owned by Venu Gopal at Peta would be Rs 5 crore. 

