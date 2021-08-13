Odisha man bites snake in revenge in Jajpur district

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In an apparent revenge attack, a 45-year-old tribal man of a remote village under Danagadi block in Jajpur district reportedly chewed a snake to death after the latter bit him on Wednesday evening. The man was identified as Kishore Badra, a resident of Gambharipatia village under Salijanga panchayat. The incident took place when Badra was returning home on foot from his paddy field.

As per reports, Badra wrapped up his work in the field and was on way back home at around 6.30 pm when a snake bit him. Badra managed to capture the reptile and bit it to death.“Something bit my leg and since it was dark, I switched on my torch. I found it to be a krait, a poisonous snake. I picked up the snake and chewed on it until it died,” said Badra. Following the incident, he came to the village with the dead snake around his neck.

After informing his wife about the incident, Badra roamed in the village at night exhibiting the dead snake to others. Some onlookers advised him to visit the nearby hospital, but Badra refused. He later went to a traditional healer to seek advice the same night.

After returning from sorcerer’s house, he went to sleep. Sources said Badra was doing fine on Thursday.

Bragging about his act, Badra said, “Though I was bitten by the poisonous krait, I did not feel any discomfort. I went to a traditional healer residing near the village and got myself cured.”