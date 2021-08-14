STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Cabinet Committee on Investment Project Monitoring Group reviews 26 projects

Money

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet Committee on Investment Project Monitoring Group (CCI-PMG) on Friday reviewed the progress of 26 big ticket projects envisaging an investment of around Rs 73,531 crore in the State.

Chairing the meeting in virtual mode, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra asked the departments concerned for time-bound resolution of issues raised by the project authorities. District administrations concerned were advised to extend necessary support for timely implementation of the projects.

The plans reviewed by the CCI-PMG include 17 railway projects worth Rs 22,027 crore, two power projects worth Rs 14,944 crore, two oil and gas projects worth Rs 18,858 crore, one coal mine project of Rs 9,897 crore and two cement industry projects worth Rs 4,500 crore and two roads and highways projects of Rs 2,302 crore. 

As many as 71 issues relating to forest clearance, distribution of compensatory awards, forest diversion, issue of the right of way certificate, advance possession of land, shifting of the utilities and wildlife clearance were discussed and many disputes were resolved. "All major issues raised by project developers have been attended to and projects have been put on fast track," Principal Secretary (Industries) Hemant Sharma said. 

He said the project proponents have been advised to update the project status in the CCI-PMG website regularly so that the newly emerging issues could be attended to as and when they emerged.

Additional Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sunita Dawra appreciated the prompt steps taken by Odisha government for early resolution of the issues that were flagged by the project developers and this joint exercise was very helpful for industrial promotion.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport Madhusudan Padhi, Commissioner, Railway Coordination, Manoj Kumar Mishra, IPICOL MD Bhupinder Singh Poonia and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Proposed Expenditure

  • Rs 22,027 crore: 17 railway projects 

  • Rs 18,858 crore: 2 oil and gas projects 

  • Rs 4,500 crore: 2 cement projects 

  • Rs 14,944 crore: 2 power projects 

  • Rs 9,897 crore: One coal mine project 

  • Rs 2,302 crore: 2 roads projects

