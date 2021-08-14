STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals people to donate organs, save life

Published: 14th August 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appealed to people to come forward for organ donation and save lives. "Let us save humanity even in death," the Chief Minister said while awarding the prestigious 'Suraj Award' to late Bipin Pradhan. 

His wife Renu Pradhan received a cash award of Rs 5 lakh. On behalf of the Chief Minister, Aska MLA Manjula Swain and Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange handed over the cheque to his wife. Bipin belongs to Bhatapada area of Ganjam district. His family members decided to donate six of his vital organs before death at Kiran Hospital in Surat.

The State government has instituted Suraj Award in memory of late Suraj Behera whose family members donated his organs before his accidental death to save a number of lives. 

Thanking his family members for supporting and promoting human values, the Chief Minister said that they have displayed exemplary compassion and humanity by donating his vital organs. This sacrifice is an act of human empathy and nobility, he added. Joining the programme virtually from Jharsuguda, Health Minister Naba Das thanked Renu for this great humanitarian act.

TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Suraj Award Bipin Pradhan organ donation Odisha
Comments

