Odisha government briefs urban local bodies on e-waste collection plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development department has asked all urban local bodies (ULBs) to collect hazardous waste and e-waste on Saturdays and deposit the same at the wealth centres for its chennalising by the agencies identified by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB).

Housing and Urban Development Secretary G Mathivathanan said no dry waste would be collected on Saturdays. The move aims at streamlining the waste collection in urban areas, he said. The department has also launched an awareness campaign to sensitise people about the new initiative.