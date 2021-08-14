Odisha JEE to start from September 6, special exam to follow on September 16

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) for admission to various engineering and professional courses in the State will commence from September 6 and continue till September 18. The special OJEE for admission to vacant BTech seats in engineering colleges will also be held on September 16.

The OJEE exam originally scheduled in the month of June had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, said OJEE committee chairman SK Chand. Like previous year, the mode of the exam this year will also be a computer-based test (CBT).

He said that in the view of NEET and Ganesh Puja, there will be a gap between the OJEE exams for the convenience of the candidates.

As per the notification, exams will be held in three shifts on each day of the examination which would be conducted with strict compliance to the COVID safety norms. The SOP in this regard will be notified later, the OJEE committee stated.

The OJEE exams will be held in all the 30 districts for admission of students to technical and professional courses including MTech, MArch, MPlan, Integrated MBA, BPharm, MCA, LE Tech (Diploma).

The number of centres for the exams which was 21 earlier has been increased to 30 this year with one centre each being assigned to every district. Besides, Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata will also have online examination centres for OJEE.

OJEE authorities have also extended the last date for submission of online application forms for Special OJEE for admission in BTech course till August 17. The last date for fee payment will be August 18.

Candidates, who have not been able to take part in the JEE (Main) exams are required to appear for the Special OJEE for enrollment in BTech in government engineering colleges and technical institutes. With the examination dates announced, OJEE officials said the revised dates for submission of online application is final and there will not be any further extension.