STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

2 bravehearts of Odisha Police get Shaurya Chakras

Policemen Debasis Sethy and Sudhir Kumar Tudu have been awarded posthumously for displaying bravery during anti-Maoist operations. 

Published: 15th August 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

This also is for the first time two braveheart security personnel from Odisha have received Shaurya Chakra.

This also is for the first time two braveheart security personnel from Odisha have received Shaurya Chakra. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Debasis Sethy and Sudhir Kumar Tudu, two policemen who had laid down their lives fighting left-wing extremists, have been decorated with Shaurya Chakra, the third highest non-combatant gallantry award on the eve of 75th Independence Day. This also is for the first time two braveheart security personnel from Odisha have received Shaurya Chakra.

Debasis Sethy

Both have been awarded posthumously for displaying bravery during anti-Maoist operations. Sethy and Tudu - members of Odisha Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) - had shown exceptional bravery and valour during an exchange of fire with the Maoists in Kalahandi district on September 9, 2020. While Sethy had joined Odisha Police as a constable in October, 2013, he was inducted into SOG in March, 2016. Similarly, Tudu had joined as a constable in September, 2013 and was inducted into SOG in June, 2018.

During the fight with Maoists, Sethy and Tudu laid down their lives while protecting their colleagues from the rebel attack. “We remember them with pride and gratitude and are thankful to the Centre for recognising their bravery,” DGP Abhay said. The exchange of fire had taken place in a densely forested region under M Rampur police limits in Kalahandi. 

2 Shaurya Chakras for Odisha Police

The 75th Independence Day also brought more good news for Odisha Police as 67 of its personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This is the highest number of gallantry medals awarded to Odisha Police in a year since Independence though it includes backlogs of 2020. The PMGs were given for 9 anti-Naxal operations between May 2019 and 2020. Jammu and Kashmir police received the highest number of medals.

Similarly, 11 personnel of Odisha police have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) and two conferred the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS). On Independence Day, the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service will be awarded to Jyoti Ranjan Barik, who is an Inspector at the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Economic Offences division - VII in Bhubaneswar.

While President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry was awarded to four firemen of Odisha Fire Service, the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service was conferred on two personnel of State fire department.

A brave fight
On September 9, 2020, Debasis Sethy advanced towards the Maoist camp in Kalahandi district amid heavy firing from ultras. He sustained 3 bullet injuries but continued to retaliate.

Fought solo
Sudhir went inside the camp and was outnumbered. But he did not step back and kept fighting the ultras forcing them to flee. 5 Maoists were neutralised in the operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaurya Chakra Odisha policemen 75th Independence Day Odisha Moist operations Odisha Police Medal for Gallantry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp