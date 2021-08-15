STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Farmers of Odisha's Jeypore block highway over urea shortage

The protestors demanded two bags of urea per acre of land, an adequate supply of other fertilisers and a crackdown on black marketeers by the administration.

Published: 15th August 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Officials assured the farmers of adequate fertiliser supply in next few days following which the blockade was withdrawn.

Officials assured the farmers of adequate fertiliser supply in next few days following which the blockade was withdrawn. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Irked over urea shortage in Jeypore, farmers blocked Visakhapatnam-Raipur National Highway-26 near Umuri regional cooperative marketing society (RCMS) for several hours on Saturday. 
The agitators shouted slogans against the Koraput district administration and staged demonstrations in front of the RCMS. They accused the administration of being hand in glove with unscrupulous traders. 

While fertilisers are not available in government-approved outlets, traders are selling urea at lofty prices in the market. The quality control inspector’s office under the district agriculture wing has turned a blind eye to the illegal practice, the farmers alleged. The protestors demanded two bags of urea per acre of land, an adequate supply of other fertilisers and a crackdown on black marketeers by the administration.

On being informed, officials of the Agriculture department reached the protest spot and assured the farmers of adequate fertiliser supply in next few days following which the blockade was withdrawn. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the NH for hours due to the farmers’ protest.

Official sources said Koraput requires 16,500 tonne of urea but only 12,000 tonne has been supplied to the district by different agencies so far. Contacted, chief district agriculture officer BC Nath said the department is helpless as scarcity of fertilisers is being witnessed in other parts of the State as well. The stock received through agencies is being equally distributed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha urea shortage Odisha fertilizer Visakhapatnam Raipur National Highway 26 Odisha Agriculture department Farmers protest Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp