‘Humiliated’ by police assault, man kills self in Odisha's Rourkela

Family claims Mukhi’s body was handed over to them without performing autopsy.

Published: 15th August 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 10:36 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver committed suicide on Friday night as he felt ‘humiliated’ after being allegedly assaulted by a cop. He was identified as Bikash Mukhi of Bibekanandpali near Railway Colony within Plant Site police limits. Just before hanging himself, Mukhi recorded a video message blaming the police personnel for his extreme step. 

In a video statement addressed to his friends and acquaintances, Mukhi said he had gone to his in-laws’ house to bring back his wife and children on Friday. Seeing him, his in-laws unnecessarily created a scene and complained to the local outpost of Plant Site police. He was called to the outpost where he was allegedly beaten up by a police driver, he further stated in the message.

“Without listening to me or understanding what had happened, the police driver beat me. After realising the truth, I was later allowed to go. I was beaten up for no fault due to which I feel humiliated,” he said in the video. Showing the ceiling fan of his room, Mukhi said he would end his life by hanging.    

After he was found dead on Saturday morning, Mukhi’s brother Rakesh lodged a police complaint. Mother Lata said Mukhi’s wife and two children had moved to her parents’ house in the same locality after a family dispute. “His wife used to frequently quarrel with him. From the video, it is clear that my son was tortured by police,” she alleged. Lata also said she suspected the circumstances of her son’s death and it might be a murder.    

DSP Aseem Panda said police with the help of forensic team recovered Mukhi’s body and sent it for autopsy. When asked about the police assault, Panda said inquiry is underway and appropriate action would be taken after completion of probe.

Meanwhile, tension flared up at Vedvyas crematorium here on Saturday evening after Mukhi’s family members claimed that his body was handed over to them without performing autopsy. The disclosure came when the body was laid on the funeral pyre.

On being informed, Plant Site IIC Subrata Meher rushed to the spot and said it appeared that autopsy was not conducted. Meher said necessary action would be taken as per law but refused to comment on the doctor who was entrusted with performing postmortem on Mukhi’s body.

