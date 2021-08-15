STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical officer suspended for molesting nurse in Odisha's Paradip

Sources said the victim was performing her duty in the hospital on Tuesday night when Badal Singh allegedly grabbed her hand and forced himself on her.

Published: 15th August 2021

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  The medical officer of Paradip Port Hospital was placed under suspension on Saturday after being booked by police for allegedly outraging the modesty of a nurse while she was on duty.

The accused was identified as Badal Singh. Sources said the victim was performing her duty in the hospital on Tuesday night when Singh allegedly grabbed her hand and forced himself on her. When she resisted, the doctor touched her inappropriately and molested her.

Following the incident, the nurse approached the hospital authorities but no action was taken against the accused. She lodged an FIR with Paradip Model police on Friday. Basing on her complaint, police registered a case. Paradip Model IIC Rajanikant Mishra said police interrogated the accused doctor and released him after serving notice under section 41 of CrPC.

“We are waiting for the report of the hospital’s internal complaints committee and further investigation is on,” he added. Chief medical officer of the hospital Prahallad Panda said the authorities of Paradip Port Trust have suspended the accused doctor. 

