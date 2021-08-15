STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces smart health cards for 3.5 crore people

Noting that the initiative will cover 3.5 crore people in 96 lakh families in a phased manner, Patnaik claimed that Odisha is the first state in the country to provide such smart health cards.

Published: 15th August 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Independence Day celebration event at Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Independence Day celebration event at Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Sunday announced the expansion of its flagship health assurance scheme - Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) that it had implemented instead of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Around 3.5 crore people in 96 lakh families, who are now getting benefits under national and state food security schemes, will get cashless health coverage under BSKY from September 1 onwards.

For the first time, the State government has also introduced smart health cards for the beneficiaries.

Announcing this on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that all 96 lakh families will be provided smart health cards under the scheme that will transform health service delivery system.

"All the people of Odisha are my family. As the news of people selling land, jewellery or stop sending children to school to manage their treatment costs pains me, I decided to extend the hassle free quality treatment at best available health care facilities. The BSKY has been redesigned in a way that the health cards will work as debit cards for the beneficiaries," he said.

As per the first component of BSKY, the entire population of the State is being provided free treatment in the government hospitals in the State.

The second component will extend cashless health coverage to the smartcard holders in more than 200 empanelled hospitals in the country.

"Odisha is the first State to introduce smart health cards in the country and it will go a long way in strengthening health security of people of the State," Naveen said.

The families will be issued two chip cards printed with the name of the beneficiary and a 12-digit unique registration number. The cards will be distributed in Malkangiri, Balangir, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Gajapati districts in the first phase. The card distribution in all 30 districts will be completed by November.

As per the system, no document is required for cashless healthcare services in government facilities. However, the beneficiaries will have to produce the smartcard or food security card (until they get the smart card) at the empanelled private hospitals for availing cashless care up to the annual financial limit.

Earlier, around 71.69 lakh families, including 69.69 lakh Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) cardholders and around two lakh BPL, AAY cardholders and low-income families were availing the BSKY benefits.

After unfurling the National Flag at the Unit-3 Exhibition Ground here, Patnaik thanked soldiers guarding India's borders and paid tributes to freedom fighters.

He said that Odisha is setting new milestones in various spheres and is showing the way to others to fight the COVID pandemic.

"Odisha is better-placed than many other states in the fight against COVID-19. We supplied oxygen to 17 states for two months during the second wave and saved many lives," the chief minister said.

Noting that his government is sponsoring the Indian national hockey teams since 2018 which performed stupendously in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, he said, "Our effort was to promote hockey and make the nation proud."

He said 32,000 schools in the state will be transformed under the 'Mo School Abhijaan', of which 1,072 have been developed in the first phase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana smart health card
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp