Road blockade over poor drainage in Odisha's Baripada

The irate locals alleged that their houses were inundated after rains in the afternoon and demanded remedial measures to ease the situation.

Published: 15th August 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Agitators blocking the road near Madhuban in Baripada town on Saturday.

Agitators blocking the road near Madhuban in Baripada town on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Vehicular movement between Baripada and Udala was disrupted for more than two hours on Sunday as residents of Baripada town staged road blockade near Madhuban protesting poor drainage system in their locality.

The irate locals alleged that their houses were inundated after rains in the afternoon and demanded remedial measures to ease the situation. Sources said after an hour-long downpour, rainwater entered several houses in Ward No-7. Since water could not be cleared due to poor drainage in the area, it created an artificial flood-like situation. 

More than 100 families are residing in this portion of the ward where poor drainage is a major concern. Locals alleged that municipality authorities are aware of the issue but are yet to find a permanent solution. 
The stir was called off after Baripada town police and tehsildar Ramchandra Soren rushed to the spot and assured the protestors of action. Following the agitation, a fire services team went to the affected area to drain out the rainwater.

