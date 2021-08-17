STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Leprosy home: Orissa High Court order rouses officials from sleep

An Orissa High Court order seems to have roused the authorities from slumber to change the face of a leprosy home at Lewis Colony in Balasore within a week.

Published: 17th August 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  An Orissa High Court order seems to have roused the authorities from slumber to change the face of a leprosy home at Lewis Colony in Balasore within a week. On August 9, the court had directed the collector and CDMO of Balasore district to improve the living conditions and medical facilities at the leprosy home within a week.

A joint compliance report by the collector and CDMO on Monday said in pursuance of the order, a regular MBBS doctor has been posted at the leprosy home along with two full time nurses having specialised training in leprosy treatment.

Two inmates, Malati Majhi (73) and Somrai Marandi (51) in precarious condition, have been shifted to the leprosy home and hospital at Naya Bazar, Cuttack. The other inmates have been shifted to a nearby primary school for repair of the buildings.

While the number of beds at the hospital has been increased from 20 to 25, construction of four new toilets has been undertaken for the 33 inmates. Two persons have been posted for regular cleaning and sanitisation of the temporary health ward / rehabilitation centre. This apart, one attendant-cum-sweeper and one dresser have been engaged on outsourcing basis. 

The garbage cleaning programme has been taken up to clean the premises of the leprosy colony along with regular fogging / insecticidal spraying to check outbreak of malaria and dengue, the report said. Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray posted the matter to September 2.

The court issued the direction on the basis of an interim report submitted by the three-member amicus curiae committee constituted by it to ascertain the actual condition of leprosy colonies in Puri, Jatni, Khurda and Balasore.

The court was hearing a PIL filed way back in 2015 seeking directions to the State authorities for effective implementation of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme. Bipin Bihari Pradhan, general secretary of the State Leprosy Welfare Federation, had filed the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Leprosy home
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp