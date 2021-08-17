STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha begins mapping of Covid-19 among children

The State recorded 1,058 new cases including 138 children on Sunday and 868 including 104 children on Monday.

Published: 17th August 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Students checking results on their mobile phones in Bhubaneswar.

Students checking results on their mobile phones in Bhubaneswar. (Photo I EPS/Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  With 242 children in the 0-18 age group testing positive in the last couple of days, the State government has started monitoring Covid-19 cases among the paediatric population of the State ahead of a possible third wave. In the last 48 hours, around 12.5 per cent of the cases detected in the State were in the age group of 0-18. 

The State recorded 1,058 new cases including 138 children on Sunday and 868 including 104 children on Monday. The daily caseload dropped below 1,000, the lowest in a single day in the last four months. On August 9, 886 new infections were reported. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said,

“Mapping of Covid among children will help us adopt a pin-pointed and focused approach to fight the virus. Though initial studies have indicated that most of the children have the potential to withstand the disease, we should remain prepared to break the chain and prevent the next wave,” he said.  

Director of Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty said the probability of children getting affected is more as the population below 18 years has not yet been inoculated. “Infected children often go undetected as they are mostly asymptomatic. The mapping will help us get the real picture. As schools are going to open, parents and school teachers have a major role to play in preventing the spread of infection by following Covid appropriate behaviour,” he added.

Among the fresh Covid cases, Khurda reported the highest of 256 followed by Cuttack (154) and Balasore (52). Sonepur, Nabarangpur and Koraput did not report any case in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 1.4 pc for 62,119 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.  But there is no let up in fatalities as the State reported 66 deaths. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha children coroavirus
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp