STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CPM demands all party meet to assess State’s loss in Polavaram

The CPM has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for an all-party meeting to assess the loss Odisha is likely to incur due to the Polavaram project. 

Published: 18th August 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work of the diaphragm wall of the lower cofferdam for the Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The CPM has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for an all-party meeting to assess the loss Odisha is likely to incur due to the Polavaram project. Led by Basant Nanda and Judhistir Behera, the Left party members reached the RDC (South) office here and submitted a memorandum in this regard on Tuesday. 

As per the memorandum, construction of the project will cause considerable damage in Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput districts by submerging large vast tracts of land besides displacement of tribals. In 2008, the party had filed a case opposing the project which is pending in the Supreme Court.

A similar case filed by Odisha government too is pending with the apex court. But the State is yet to come up with a  proper assessment of loss it is likely to bear due to the project which is estimated to displace 371 habitations and over 1 lakh families of which 60-70 per cent are backward tribes like Koya and Konda Reddis with no proper rehabilitation plan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram project CPM Odisha CPM
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp