Three sewage treatment plants to come up in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre will set up three sewage treatment plants (STPs), each having capacity of 50 million litre per day (MLD) under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) for conservation of Mahanadi, Mangala and Brahmani rivers in Odisha.

The water resources department has requested the State Housing and Urban Development department to coordinate with the Ministry of Jal Shakti for setting up of the STPs. Sources said since one of the STPs to be set up at Talcher does not meet the designed parameters, the Ministry has asked the State government to take adequate measures to ensure the shortcomings are addressed.

The Housing and Urban Development department which will look into execution of the project has been asked to ensure compliance in this regard. Meanwhile, the Centre has also advised the State to ensure all STPs set up under NRCP as well as other projects including AMRUT are immediately covered under consent to operate mechanism of the State Pollution Control Board for better performance monitoring.