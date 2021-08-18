Transparency Index rating: Odisha State Pollution Control Board tops list

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board of Odisha (OSPCB) has topped the list in the Transparency Index rating report released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi. The rating was done on the basis of 18 parameters and the assessment focused on continuous emission monitoring, consent to establish and operate, public hearings for environmental clearance, show cause notices, directions and closure notices on public domain about 17 categories of industries.

The performance of all 31 State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees operating in the country from 2016-2021 were involved in the assessment. The outcome of the assessment placed Odisha at the top with 67 percentage points. Telangana Board scored on par with Odisha followed by Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

As of now the Board has put 11 major services online including consent to establish, consent to operate, permissions regarding bio-medical waste management, hazardous waste management, solid waste management, online payment gateway, auto renewal, authorization under e-waste management, registration under plastic waste management, real time data from analysers, and quality monitoring cameras.

The Board has also rolled out a mobile application for redressal of public complaint in non-attainment cities. The procedural re-engineering and administrative reform in OSPCB was started from 2015 under the leadership of incumbent Chief Secretary Suresh Kumar Mahapatra during his tenure as Principal Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment department.

Member Secretary of OSPCB K Murugesan said the CSE made the assessment as per different provisions of Water Act, Environment Protection Action Act and Waste Management Rules. Complimenting the Board for the achievement, the Chief Secretary advised the Member Secretary to involve different stakeholders in environmental management as this will be helpful for the Board in enforcement of regulatory compliances for environmental governance.