Media has a bigger role in keeping planet safe: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Media with its wide reach can create a positive impact and mobilise masses to take proactive measures to protect our planet, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

In his virtual address at the launch of Sambad Group’s ‘Sambad Digital’ and ‘Punascha Pruthibi’ campaign, Naveen said digital media has been evolving rapidly and changing the way of news dissemination. Media has a bigger role to play in raising awareness to keep the planet safe, he said.

The Chief Minister added that Odisha is no stranger to the vagaries of nature brought by climate change.

“However, the State has set an example for the world with its extensive and intensive disaster management strategies’’, he added.

Stating that digital technology will touch greater heights in near future, Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the way National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has envisioned digitisation, it will even remove language barriers.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said the Centre is working towards enhancing the country’s production of biofuel and increasing tree cover by 24 per cent.

Noted environmentalist and Director General of Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Sunita Narain called for urgent steps to combat climate change.

"Our inability to manage land and water is crippling lives as well as livelihood. However, we are not walking the talk enough. We need to act promptly to address the issue of climate change," Narain said.

Sambad Group Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik in his address said digital media must be encouraged to make the world a better planet to live in.

Executive Director Tanaya Patnaik said the bouquet of digital media platforms under the aegis of ‘Sambad Digital’ will help in making the ‘Punascha Pruthibi - One Earth. Unite for it’ campaign a success.