UGC grants recognition to Kalahandi University

Published: 19th August 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday recognised the Kalahandi unitary university as a university under Section 2 (F) of UGC Act, 1956.

Informing this, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said the decision is expected to meet the expectations of students in Kalahandi and the surrounding districts, and provide quality education through the National Education Policy.

Once the university completes all the formalities, it will receive  Central grants, he said and added that the grants will strengthen the university’s infrastructure.

The Ministry in a notification on Wednesday said that Kalahandi University has to ensure that no off campus centre/study centre is opened beyond its jurisdiction or outside the State. Also, no open and distance learning programmes shall be started without prior recognition of UGC. 

In 2019, the State government had upgraded the Bhawanipatna Autonomous Government College as Kalahandi unitary university under the Odisha Universities Act of 1989.

Kalahandi University
