STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vande Bharat Express to connect Puri soon, announces Vaishnaw 

The much-vaunted Vande Bharat Express train will soon run from Puri, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Published: 20th August 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The much-vaunted Vande Bharat Express train will soon run from Puri, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. On his maiden trip to Odisha after becoming the Minister, Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat Express will be extended to Puri as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of connecting every corner of the country by the semi-high speed train service within 75 weeks under the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

“One of the most popular tourist and religious destinations in the world, Puri is known for its rich cultural significance. Puri station is now being given a much-needed facelift. It will be developed as a world-class transit hub. Once the Vande Bharat Express is extended, it will boost connectivity and tourism,” Vaishnaw told mediapersons at Puri.

A Shatabdi-type train of semi-high speed, Vande Bharat Express has been lauded for comfort and amenities that include onboard infotainment and GPS-based passenger information system, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets, besides CCTV surveillance. 

The train has 16 passenger cars, with a seating capacity for 1,128 passengers. The European-style comfortable seats, LED diffused lighting and wide luggage racks make it different from other luxurious trains in its class. 

While two Vande Bharat trains are now plying between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Katra, the next set of trains are expected to be launched to link 40 cities by August next year.  The Railway Minister inspected Bhubaneswar Railway station before boarding the Hirakhand Express enroute to Rayagada. Terming that railway station is the heart of a city, he emphasised on cleanliness and provisioning of adequate passenger amenities.

“I inspected the platforms at Bhubaneswar Station and interacted with the passengers, who were found to be happy with the general cleanliness of the station. I have received many memorandums regarding the east entry of station, which will be developed into an iconic station soon,” Vaishnaw assured.

Passengers were excited after interacting with the Minister that came as a surprise for them. The Minister also took their feedback on train services, condition of railway stations along with suggestions on improving them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Puri
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp