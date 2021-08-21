STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
108 MLAs in Odisha's Ganjam to see ‘High School Transformation’

A project under the 5T Initiatives, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the transformation project.

Published: 21st August 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam is set to witness an unprecedented congregation as 108 legislators will converge in the district to see for themselves the High School Transformation programme of Odisha government that marks its launch on Saturday from the home turf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

A project under the 5T Initiatives, Naveen will inaugurate the transformation project. The legislators will fan out to Sheragada and Hinjili blocks where they will see the transformed schools and provide their feedback. 

The MLAs will interact with panchayati raj members, school monitoring committee members, teachers as well as students. They will provide suggestions and guidance to the district administration for effective implementation of the scheme.

A dream project of the Chief Minister, High School Transformation looks to give a complete overhaul of crucial infrastructure of the schools and make them model educational institutions. It is directly supervised by 5T Secretary VK Pandian.

The programme aims at giving schools state-of-the-art facilities like e-library, smart classrooms, computer rooms, science laboratories, sports facilities, reading rooms, laboratory, drinking water facilities, hygienic toilets and above all conducive study environment. 

The Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate as many as 50 transformed high schools in the two blocks phase-wise.  As part of the plan, the MLAs will arrive at the two blocks every alternative day from August 21 to 30 to understand the concept and vision. On every scheduled day, 20 MLAs will arrive at Ganjam, divided into two groups to be taken on familiarisation visit to Hinjili and Sheragada.

A comprehensive route plan has been prepared for visit of the MLAs for their arrival, attending of the inaugural ceremony by the Chief Minister and round it up by visiting the Ramalingeswar Park in Berhampur.

The MLAs will be received by district administration at Tampara Lake in Chhatrapur and then they will proceed to Maa Tara Tarini Temple at Purushottampur. After darshan and puja, they will leave for Hinjili and Sheragada.  Subsequently, they will be visiting around 50 schools in the two blocks from August 21-30 in five phases. 
 

