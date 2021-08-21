Ashirwad scheme: 358 Covid orphans identified in Odisha's Deogarh

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: With the second phase mapping of beneficiaries for the State government’s Ashirwad scheme underway, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has identified and registered as many as 358 Covid orphans in Deogarh district. The second phase started in August.

In the first phase mapping which ended in July, only 103 beneficiaries were identified in the district. While other districts are depending on block level officials for collecting data of orphaned children, Deogarh Child Protection Unit is doing it from grassroots with help of technology like e-forms handled by ASHA and anganwadi workers. Sources said, use of IT resources has helped speedy collection of information in very less time.

While Deogarh CPU claims to have covered identification of 90 per cent beneficiaries, it is reportedly at the second position now with total 561 registered beneficiaries after Balangir, which has 1,313 registrations so far.

The registered beneficiaries include maximum number of 143 children identified from Barkote block followed by 97 in Reamal and 96 in Tileibeni besides 22 under Deogarh Municipality limits. Of the total, 9 children including 6 boys and 3 girls have lost both parents and will get financial assistance of Rs 2500 every month. The rest 349 including 165 boys and 184 girls who lost single or an earning parent will get monthly Rs 1500. Official sources said, the DCPU has already disbursed financial assistance of Rs 5,46,000 for the second phase beneficiaries this month.

District child protection officer, Romeo Mohapatra said, “ASHA and Anganwadi workers are in touch with households under their area to collect data through an online Odia form.” Almost every ASHA and Anganwadi worker is using smartphone now so they easily input the name, address, family details and supporting document numbers before submitting it. Eligible beneficiaries are then contacted over phone and after verification of details, included in the scheme.

Mohapatra further said that process has been initiated for the inclusion of children under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and the district social security wing asked to provide an additional Rs 500 under Madhubabu Pension Yojana to the nine children who have lost both parents.

He said current emphasis is on identifying children out of registered beneficiaries, who are eligible for their inclusion under ‘Green Passage’ scheme in which government takes care of their higher education. So far, only around 55 children have applied for the scheme.