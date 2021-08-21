STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ashirwad scheme: 358 Covid orphans identified in Odisha's Deogarh

The district social security wing asked to provide an additional Rs 500 under Madhubabu Pension Yojana to the nine children who have lost both parents.

Published: 21st August 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

Representational image.

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: With the second phase mapping of beneficiaries for the State government’s Ashirwad scheme underway, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has identified and registered as many as 358 Covid orphans in Deogarh district. The second phase started in August. 

In the first phase mapping which ended in July, only 103 beneficiaries were identified in the district. While other districts are depending on block level officials for collecting data of orphaned children, Deogarh Child Protection Unit is doing it from grassroots with help of technology like e-forms handled by ASHA and anganwadi workers. Sources said, use of IT resources has helped speedy collection of information in very less time. 

While Deogarh CPU claims to have covered identification of 90 per cent beneficiaries, it is reportedly at the second position now with total 561 registered beneficiaries after Balangir, which has 1,313 registrations so far.

The registered beneficiaries include maximum number of 143 children identified from Barkote block followed by 97 in Reamal and 96 in Tileibeni besides 22 under Deogarh Municipality limits. Of the total, 9 children including 6 boys and 3 girls have lost both parents and will get financial assistance of Rs 2500 every month. The rest 349 including 165 boys and 184 girls who lost single or an earning parent will get monthly Rs 1500. Official sources said, the DCPU has already disbursed financial assistance of Rs 5,46,000 for the second phase beneficiaries this month.  

District child protection officer, Romeo Mohapatra said, “ASHA and Anganwadi workers are in touch with households under their area to collect data through an online Odia form.” Almost every ASHA and Anganwadi worker is using smartphone now so they easily input the name, address, family details and supporting document numbers before submitting it. Eligible beneficiaries are then contacted over phone and after verification of details, included in the scheme. 

Mohapatra further said that process has been initiated for the inclusion of children under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and the district social security wing asked to provide an additional Rs 500 under Madhubabu Pension Yojana to the nine children who have lost both parents. 

He said current emphasis is on identifying children out of registered beneficiaries, who are eligible for their inclusion under ‘Green Passage’ scheme in which government takes care of their higher education. So far, only around 55 children have applied for the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid Odisha Covid orphans District Child Protection Unit Odisha Ashirwad scheme
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp