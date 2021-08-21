STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Farmers stage agitation in Odisha's Jharigram over fertiliser crisis

Angered over unavailability of fertilisers during peak kharif season, scores of farmers took to the streets and staged massive agitation in Jharigam block here on Friday.

Published: 21st August 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers gather at the LAMPS office in Jharigam on Friday.

Farmers gather at the LAMPS office in Jharigam on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  Angered over unavailability of fertilisers during peak kharif season, scores of farmers took to the streets and staged massive agitation in Jharigam block here on Friday, August 20, 2021. Unruly scenes were witnessed as more than 3,000 farmers from 26 panchayats blocked highways and gheraoed the office of Jharigam Large Area Multi-Purpose Society (LAMPS). 

The situation went out of control when the agitators started ransacking the office. The mob was brought under control only after police and authorities concerned reached the spot. The farmers were then pacified after the agriculture staff distributed 1,600 packets of urea among them.

Farmers’ leader Khemraj Bagh said despite favourable weather conditions, scarcity of fertilisers has disrupted agricultural activities and false assurances of the government have made cultivators helpless. Farmers are thus losing faith in the system and resorting to lawlessness, he said and added that more protests are in the offing if their plight is not addressed immediately.

Sources said, the agitation on the day was fuelled by the unavailability of fertilisers on August 20 as promised by the administration.  On August 13, farmers across Jharigam had staged road blockade and closed all government establishments in demand of urea. 

The local administration had, in response, assured in writing that sufficient fertiliser would be supplied on August 20 but did not ensure the same thereby leading to the stir. On the other hand, managing director of Jharigam LAMPS Nrusingha Gouda filed an FIR against protestors including one Gajendra Pandey, for allegedly tearing up farmers’ Aadhaar cards and looting money from the government office. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharigam Large Area Multi Purpose Society LAMPS Odisha kharif season Farmers protest Odisha Farmers leader Khemraj Bagh
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp