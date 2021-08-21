STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government moves to amend panchayat poll rules, faces Opposition flak

Stating that the election should be conducted as per the original rules, general secretary of the State BJP, Prithviraj Harichandan accused the BJD of hatching a conspiracy to manipulate the results.

Published: 21st August 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appreciated the efforts of Sulochana Khara from Kasamapadar village in making cultivation of coffee popular in the district.

BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday, August 20, 2021, issued a draft notification to change the election rules for gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads. As per the proposed amendment, counting will be held at block offices after completion of all phases of election. Earlier, counting was held after the completion of the election for each phase at the booth itself. 

All ballot boxes will be transported to the office of the Election Officer and the counting of votes will take place on a later scheduled date after completion of all phases of the poll.  The new notification issued on Friday said, “The presiding officer shall, after close of the poll, seal the ballot box and voting machine in presence of candidates or their polling agents, prepare separate bundles of all papers and reports and forward the same to the Election Officer on the same day after which the latter shall proceed to take up counting of votes. The counting will be done in presence of candidates or their agents, if any, at the counting centre.”

The government has sought objections or suggestions from political parties, public and all stakeholders on the issue. However, the BJP and Congress came down heavily on the move to amend the rules. Describing the move as arbitrary, the political parties alleged that it will encourage rigging.

Stating that the election should be conducted as per the original rules, general secretary of the State BJP, Prithviraj Harichandan accused the BJD of hatching a conspiracy to manipulate the results. Congress whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati, alleged that the rules have been amended because the ruling BJD fears losing the elections. “It has been done to tamper with the results,” he said and demanded that counting should be held at the booths as earlier after the completion of election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government gram panchayat Election Odisha BJP Odisha election Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp