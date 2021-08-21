STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials rush from Odisha's Koraput to Kotia for damage control

Officials inspected the sites at Phatu Senari and Phaguna Senari villages where a team from Andhra Pradesh had conducted ‘bhumi puja’ for several projects and even carried out a plantation drive.

Published: 21st August 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh officials carying out plantation at Phatu Senari village in Kotia.

Andhra Pradesh officials carying out plantation at Phatu Senari village in Kotia. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A day after being caught unawares by Andhra Pradesh in Kotia, Pottangi officials rushed to the disputed panchayat to take stock of the situation on Friday, August 20, 2021. Revenue and block officials inspected the sites at Phatu Senari and Phaguna Senari villages where a team from AP had conducted ‘bhumi puja’ for several projects and even carried out a plantation drive.

The officials held discussion with villagers about Thursday’s incident. A senior revenue official requesting anonymity said no permanent structure or foundation stones were found in the villages. Only a few plantations were done by the AP officials.

Apparently, all senior officials of Koraput were engaged for the visit of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the district on the day. They are likely to rush to Kotia on Saturday, sources said. 

On Thursday, an AP team led by project administrator of Parvatipuram ITDA P Kurmanath and officials from Salur under Vizianagaram district conducted ‘bhumi puja’ for anganwadi and arogya centres, farmers’ hall and panchayat office besides the plantation drive. Before leaving, the AP officials told the locals that these projects will be beneficial for them. Sources said during the AP team’s visit, only a handful of locals accompanied them to the sites.

