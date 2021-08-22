ACF death: DFO quizzed, may undergo polygraph test

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Continuing its investigation into Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra’s death, the Crime Branch (CB) on Saturday interrogated Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and said a lie detector test will be conducted if required. Behera, one of the prime accused in the sensational case, was grilled for over three hours on the day.

On Friday, a viral video of the DFO with doctors at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in presence of Paralakhemundi tehsildar went viral on social media and put the scanner back on him. While date of the footage is yet to be established, it is believed that the video was shot when the dying statement of Soumya was being recorded at the DHH.

DSP Gyana Ranjan Mishra, who is heading the CB probe, said the DFO during questioning admitted to his presence at the hospital but denied any knowledge of the ACF’s dying statement at that time. Mishra however added, a polygraph test may be conducted on the accused if required.

While the late ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati will soon be questioned, doctors who denied presence of the DFO too will be quizzed again, Mishra said. As part of the probe since last 8 days, the three-member team has quizzed two doctors of the DHH, Paralakhemundi tehsildar Achuytananda Jani, cook Manmath Kambha and OIC of Gurandi police station Mamata Panda till now. On July 12 night, Soumya was rescued with 90 per cent burn injuries from his official residence and succumbed the next day at a private hospital.