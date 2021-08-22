STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tally breaches 10-lakh mark in Odisha

The active cases dropped to 8,518 following recovery of 979 patients. Khurda and Cuttack have the highest 3299 and 1146 active cases respectively.

Odisha schools Odisha students

Students ahead of entering classes in a school in Odisha. (Photo | EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 911 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally breached the 10-lakh mark in the state on Saturday. Barring one-day, the infections have remained below 1000 throughout the week for the first time in last four months.

Of the fresh cases, Khurda recorded the highest 352 infections (including 275 from Bhubaneswar), followed by Cuttack (88) and Balasore (51). It included 116 cases among the 0-18 year age group. With this, the tally rose to 10,00,084.

Boudh, Nuapada and Nabarangpur did not report any new case, while the new patients were found from the remaining 27 districts. The highest 1,57,657 cases were registered in Khurda, 89,642 in Cuttack and 61,034 in Sundargarh. Deogarh district reported the minimum 6,271 infections.

The active cases dropped to 8,518 following recovery of 979 patients. Khurda and Cuttack have the highest 3299 and 1146 active cases respectively. While 16 districts have less than 100 active cases, the rest 12 districts have less than 500 active cases.

The cumulative Covid fatalities, however, soared to 7,289 after the Health department announced 66 more deaths. Jagatsinghpur district reported maximum 11 deaths, followed by 10 from Cuttack, eight from Dhenkanal, seven from Kendrapara, six each from Angul and Jajpur.

With a daily case fatality ratio (CFR) of 7.24 per cent (pc), Odisha topped the big States and ranked second in terms of number of deaths after Kerala that recorded 83 deaths.

The State has so far conducted over 1.74 crore tests, including 71,264 in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate came down to 1.27 pc. Health authorities claimed the infection rate is expected to fall further with the rise in testing and enforcement of Covid norms.

Director of Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty said apart from the enforcement, the focus will be on the vaccination of below 18 years population for which the Centre has approved the vaccine.

"The vaccination for children above 12-year-old is expected to start soon after necessary guidelines are issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and vaccine is supplied," Dr Mohanty said and added that the cases in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are still high as people are not adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.
 

