RUSA’s third phase funding soon

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Centre will soon start strategic funding for higher education institutions under the third phase of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who held a review meeting on RUSA and Samagra Sikshya with the officials of departments of Higher Education and School and Mass Education here on Saturday, assured the State government in this regard.  

Pradhan said the State will also get the remaining funds under the RUSA for academic excellence in the higher education institutions. The Centrally-sponsored scheme launched in 2013 aims at providing funds to eligible state higher educational institutions to improve their quality in terms of both education and infrastructure. 

The Union Minister advised the Higher Education department officials to launch a drive from September to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of all eligible teaching and non-teaching staff and students in 18 plus age group. During the meeting, he also discussed Samagra Shiksha, an overarching programme for the school education from pre-school to Class XII, and steps for implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 in the State. 

He said focus will be on water, toilet, electricity and internet facilities in 50,000 schools of the State in next two years under Prime Minister’s Swajaldhara development scheme and other programmes. 

Under the new education policy, vocational education will be promoted at school level and 150 schools will be taken up under a pilot project to impart teaching on vocational education and skill development, he added.

