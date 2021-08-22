STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stresses on railway infra in Odisha's Kalahandi

Union Minister Vaishnaw announced that a railway project from Junagarh to Ambaguda in Kalahandi district will begin soon.

Published: 22nd August 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 11:42 PM

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHAWANIPATNA: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Sunday said that his primary objective is to better the railway infrastructure in Kalahandi district and other backward regions of Odisha.

Announcing that a railway project from Junagarh to Ambaguda in the district will begin soon, the Railway minister said, pending works along with the expansion of the railway line from Junagarh to Dharmagarh will be expedited.

Vaishnaw said this after reaching Kalahandi district on the fourth and last day of BJP's “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” in the state.

The Railway ministry will also start working on the proposed loco periodical overhauling (POH) workshop at Narla in Kalahandi district as soon as the state government provides the required land, he said.

Locals claimed though the ministry had sanctioned the project in 2017-18, it was yet to be implemented.

Of the 300 acres required for the POH workshop, the state government has so far provided only 141 acres.

The demand for the extension of the 19 km long railway line from Junagarh to Dharamgarh will also be considered, the minister said.

"I have asked the DRM concerned to take up modernisation of certain railway stations in the region soon," he told reporters.

The local residents also drew the attention of Vaishnaw, who is also the Union Communication Minister, on the poor internet connectivity in the region.

They demanded the setting up of more mobile towers, and a Software Technology Park (STP) at Bhawanipatna, which was sanctioned in 2014.

Referring to the demand for the introduction of new trains, Vaishnaw said suitable steps will be taken.

He said his priority will be to extend rail links and IT services to the interiors of Kalahandi district and other backward regions.

Without naming any political party, Vaishnaw said at a meeting, people who have not experienced the pangs of poverty cannot realise the miseries of the masses.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji understands the plight of people.

The PM has been giving thrust on connectivity which will pave the way for development,” he said.

After completing his programmes in Kalahandi, Vaishnaw, who started the party's outreach programme on August 19, went to Bolangir and held roadshows there.

He held several programmes in Titlagarh, Kantabanji, and Bolangir towns.

