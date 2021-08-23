10 years on, Cuttack’s art gallery yet to see light of the day

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even after a decade since Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid its foundation stone, the much-hyped art gallery in the city is yet to take off. The tardy and callous attitude of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has kept the project a non-starter.

With an aim to promote young artists and preserve old and ancient rare arts, it was proposed to set up the gallery in the city. Accordingly, the civic body had identified land near Choudhury Bazaar kalyan mandap where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone on August 31, 2011.

The project cost was estimated at Rs 90 lakh including Rs 67 lakh for construction of the building and other civil works. However, due to lack of interest on the part of CMC authorities, the art gallery is yet to see the light of day.

In the absence of maintenance, the project site has turned into a dumping yard. While bushes and creepers have covered the foundation stone, waste materials including construction debris and abandoned vehicles are being dumped on the site.

The inordinate delay has also irked the art lovers and artists in the city. “Cuttack is considered as the culture capital of Odisha and the project is needed to preserve art and encourage local artists to showcase their talent. The gallery would be a source of inspiration for budding artists beside enhancing their creativity. But, unfortunately, the project still remains a non-starter,” said artist Anup Behera, a resident of Dargha Bazaar locality.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das, however, said the proposed site was found to be unsuitable due to unavailability of adequate space for the project. “We have started working on the art gallery at the first floor of Cuttack Town Hall. While necessary plan has already been done, we are in talks with Lalit Kala Akademi for funds and necessary guidance for construction and operation of the gallery,” said Das.