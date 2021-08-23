CISF personnel in trouble over stopping Salman Khan at airport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An ASI of CISF from Odisha, who recently hogged headlines for stopping Bollywood actor Salman Khan at Mumbai Airport asking him to complete the mandatory security check, has landed in trouble for speaking with the media about the incident.

CISF has seized the mobile phone of ASI Somnath Mohanty of Rayagada for talking to a media organization based out of Odisha after stopping Salman while he was entering the airport. “The mobile phone of Mohanty has been seized as he interacted with the media and it is a breach of protocol. His mobile phone was seized to ensure he is not able to speak with the media further about the incident,” a CISF personnel told TNIE.

In a video that went viral on social media, Salman can be seen arriving at the airport to leave the country for the shoot of his upcoming film Tiger 3. Mohanty stopped him and requested to get his documents checked at the gate. The photographers present at the airport were yelling out Salman’s name begging him to pose for a photograph. Mohanty also asked the photographers to step back. He was lauded by netizens.