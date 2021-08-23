Over 55,000 students to appear Odisha PG entrance test

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Common PG Entrance Test (CPET)-2021 for admission of students to different post-graduate courses in universities and colleges will start from Monday and continue till September 3. Over 55,000 students will appear the test to be held in three sittings each day at different centres across Odisha in offline mode. The Higher Education department has allowed applicants, whose common application form (CAF) fees payment has not been successful, to download hall tickets and appear the CPET-2021.

A total 52,639 students have filled up form for the exam online, while 55,327 have deposited the fee. The exams will be held for enrolment of students to PG courses in 72 higher education institutions. On the first day, students will write their papers for anthropology, marine science and MBA. All Covid safety measures have been put in place for the exam.

While students will undergo thermal scanning, use of mask and social distancing will be mandatory at the exam centres, said an official from the department. The merit list will be published on October 12 after which choice filling will take place till October 17 and provisional allotment of seats will be announced for the first round on October 22. The enrolment process will be completed by November second week, officials said.