STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan reviews NHAI road projects in Odisha

The coastal highway project which ran into rough weather due to frequent changes in alignment by the State government has been delayed by over six years.

Published: 23rd August 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday reviewed the progress of some big-ticket road infrastructure projects implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Odisha. Pradhan reviewed the progress of the coastal highway project under Bharatmala Pariyojana, the Ring Road project in the city, the proposed eight-lane economic corridor between Paradip and Barbil and other projects of NHAI with senior officers of the national agency. 

The coastal highway project which ran into rough weather due to frequent changes in alignment by the State government has been delayed by over six years. After the approval of the final alignment by the State government on August 9, the original length of the highway was reduced from 450 km to 382 km.

The 382 km long highway will originate from Tangi and pass through Brahmagiri, Puri, Konark, Astarang, Naugaon, Paradip Port, Ratanpur, Satabhaya, Dhamra, Basudevpur, Talapada, Chandipur,  Chandaneswar before culminating in Digha in West Bengal. The NHAI will conduct land survey and submit its report to the Land Acquisition Committee (LAC) by the end of this month. 

The land acquisition process will start after the approval of the committee and statutory clearance from the Forest and Environment department. The Union Minister also reviewed the Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) project to be implemented by the NHAI. The road alignment of the ambitious project was approved by the State government in April this year. The 112 km long road estimated to cost Rs1,200 crore will originate at Rameswar and will bypass Khurda town, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Choudwar. 

Pradhan emphasized on completion of the projects in a time-bound manner. He said these infrastructure projects will provide an impetus to economic growth of Odisha which will be epicentre of economic activities in eastern India under the ‘Purvodaya’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan NHAI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp