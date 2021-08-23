STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scan QR code, share darshan tips

Sri Jagannath temple opens for all devotees today; 10 platoons of force to enforce SOP

Published: 23rd August 2021 09:14 AM

The entrance of Jagannath temple in Puri being sanitised on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: As the Srimandir reopens its doors for all on Monday, Puri police has launched a feedback system for devotees to improve hassle-free darshan of the Trinity at the 12th century shrine. 
Devotees can provide their feedback both physically and online. While a feedback centre has been opened near the north gate of Srimandir, visitors can also share their experience by scanning a quick response (QR) code on their smartphones. Police said the QR code scanners are available at designated parking places, shoe stands and a few other places. Puri reserve inspector CS Dash has been designated as the nodal officer of the feedback system. 

“Last year, police had launched the physical feedback system for devotees visiting the Sri Jagannath temple. This year, we have started a new system in which devotees can scan a QR code, fill their details (State/district, name and mobile number), and answer a few questions,” said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh. Feedback will be collected on police behaviour and further improvement to ensure that devotees have hassle-free darshan of the deities, the SP added. 

Meanwhile, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has put in place adequate arrangements for reopening the shrine doors for all devotees. The interiors of Srimandir, all four gates, barricades, shoe stands, drinking water fountains and kiosks were sanitised on Sunday to ensure safety of devotees flocking the 12th century shrine for darshan of the Trinity. The Srimandir opened on August 13 exclusively for families of servitors. From August 16 to 20, locals of Puri town were allowed darshan of the deities. 

The residents of all 32 Wards were given tokens mentioning date and time for darshan. The devotees had darshan in three sessions every day. Over 1.5 lakh devotees visited Srimandir in these five days.  From August 23 onwards, every devotee wishing to have darshan of the Trinity has to produce the certificate of complete vaccination or negative report of RT-PCR test obtained within 96 hours at the entry kiosk. This apart, every visitor has to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the State government. It includes maintaining social distance, sanitisation of hands and wearing double masks. 

Besides, restrictions have been imposed on bringing any offering inside Srimandir and touching deities in the temple complex. Spitting inside the temple complex has also been prohibited. Special arrangements have been put in place to facilitate entry of differently-abled devotees into the temple. 

Since railway and bus services have resumed and visitors are flocking to the holy town in large numbers, the district administration has directed hotel owners to allow guests who have the complete vaccination certificate or negative report of RT-PCR test. Darshan of the Trinity will remain closed during the weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday till new guidelines are issued by the government on September 1.
Around 10 platoons of police force, one additional SP ranked officer and 20 other officers have been deployed to regulate the crowd and enforce the SOP.

