Child kidnapped from eye hospital rescued

Published: 24th August 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:   A three-year-old child kidnapped from the district headquarters hospital premises on August 19 was rescued from Biswanathpur village within Jagatsinghpur police limits by district police and produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday.

The accused kidnapper Ganesh Mallick of the same village was also arrested on the day. On the fateful day, Chandrima Swain of Ambiki village within Erasama police limits had gone to the district headquarters hospital for treatment of an eye ailment along with her three-year-old grandson.

She did not return to her village and stayed in the hospital’s Eye department ward verandah. Within a few moments of her absence when she went to fetch water, the child went missing. Failing to trace him, Chandrima filed a complaint with Jagatsinghpur police station basing on which a case under section 363 of IPC was registered.

A special team was then formed by SP Akhileswar Singh to rescue the child and searches conducted at different locations in Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts. The baby was finally traced at Biswanathpur village on Sunday and Ganesh arrested for abducting him. CWC chairperson Bisweswari Mohanty said the child underwent a health check-up at the hospital and later sent to a special adoption agency at Jagatsinghpur for rehabilitation.

