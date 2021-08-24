STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha para-athletes to observe Sports Day as black day

Despite several reminders, the state government is not considering their legitimate demands, the association said.

Published: 24th August 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Para Players Form (OPPF) accused the state government of a step-motherly attitude.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's para-athletes from Odisha has announced that they will observe August 29 as a black day to pursue their demand for equal rights.

Odisha Para Players Form (OPPF) accused the state government of a step-motherly attitude for sitting on their demand on a direct requirement scheme for the para players, said Secretary Rakhel Kumar Sethy.

“Our members have brought many national and international medals. At present our state's para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat is World No-1 and also a favourite for the medal in Tokyo Games,” said Sethy at a media conference on Monday.

In 2012, the Odisha government had come out with a notice to provide facilities to para players on par with other athletes of the state. “Unfortunately in the new sports policy, there is no clear guideline regarding the para-athletes,” he said.

Despite several reminders, the government is not considering their legitimate demands, the association said.

Earlier in 2019, the players had staged a dharna and the government assured to include them in the direct requirement scheme. “Two years passed but the file is gathering dust in the Sports Department. If the government does not consider our demand, we will again take to the street from August 30 onwards,” added Sethy.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPPF Odisha Para Players Form Odisha government Para athletes Para Olympics
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp