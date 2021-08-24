Odisha para-athletes to observe Sports Day as black day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's para-athletes from Odisha has announced that they will observe August 29 as a black day to pursue their demand for equal rights.

Odisha Para Players Form (OPPF) accused the state government of a step-motherly attitude for sitting on their demand on a direct requirement scheme for the para players, said Secretary Rakhel Kumar Sethy.

“Our members have brought many national and international medals. At present our state's para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat is World No-1 and also a favourite for the medal in Tokyo Games,” said Sethy at a media conference on Monday.

In 2012, the Odisha government had come out with a notice to provide facilities to para players on par with other athletes of the state. “Unfortunately in the new sports policy, there is no clear guideline regarding the para-athletes,” he said.

Despite several reminders, the government is not considering their legitimate demands, the association said.

Earlier in 2019, the players had staged a dharna and the government assured to include them in the direct requirement scheme. “Two years passed but the file is gathering dust in the Sports Department. If the government does not consider our demand, we will again take to the street from August 30 onwards,” added Sethy.

