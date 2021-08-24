STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews ECoR works

Published: 24th August 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the ongoing projects and traffic facility works connecting ports and industries before his departure to New Delhi on Monday. After finishing his four-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra in western Odisha districts, Vaishnaw arrived here in the morning and took a review of ECoR projects with Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Division Rinkesh Roy.

“Work for Khurda Road-Balangir rail line is being constructed from both the ends for early completion of the project. Construction work from Bichhupalli to Sonepur and from Mahipur to Nuagaon/Dasapalla is on in full swing,” he said. The Minister assured that the incomplete projects will be taken up on a priority basis with cooperation from all agencies.

Informing about his purpose of visit, he said he moved around KBK region and realised the problems that have been delaying the projects and promised to work towards the development of the region. On a demand on Balangir-Nuapada Rail Line, Vaishnaw said it will be reviewed at appropriate level and further action will be taken as per its feasibility.

The Loco overhauling at Narla will be given priority, he said. Railway Minister had interacted with trackmen at Balangir railway station on Sunday and praised their works. He inspected the ladies waiting room, interacted with station master, enquired about land on other side of platform no.3 and reviewed other amenities.

TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw ECoR projects Indian Railways
Comments

