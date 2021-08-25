COVID-19: 67 deaths take case fatality ratio to over six per cent in August in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as new COVID cases continued to drop for last five days, there is no let up in COVID fatalities. The State announced 625 fresh cases and 67 deaths on Tuesday leading to a case fatality ratio of 10.7 per cent (pc), the highest in the country.

The CFR rose from 0.45 pc a couple of months back to 6.46 pc this month. The State has reported 23,618 cases and 1527 deaths so far in August taking the tally to 10,02,323 and death toll to 7493. However, the Health department clarified that the current death figure does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day.

"It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to COVID-19," it added. The number of tests slipped to 53,527 in last 24 hours from a range of over 70,000 a day. As many as 761 infections were registered on Monday and the TPR was 1.16 per cent.