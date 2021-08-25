STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Waterman' Rajendra Singh pledges support to Kharasrota river diversion stir in Odisha

He pointed out that the project, if implemented, would make riverside villages more vulnerable as diversion of fresh water would lead to increased salinity in the areas.

Environmentalist Rajendra Singh

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Water conservationist and environmentalist Rajendra Singh on Tuesday pledged support to the Kharasrota  Banchao Sangram Samiti (KBSS) opposing diversion of water from the Kharasrota river to neighbouring Bhadrak as part of the Rs 754 crore mega drinking water project in the district under Basudha Yojana. 

Attending a public meeting organised by the KBSS at Achutapur village on Tuesday, Singh, known as the "Waterman of India" visited riverside areas in Rajkanika block and pointed out that such projects will have disastrous consequences. 

According to Singh, diversion of water from Kharasrota is not the solution to needs of people in the neighbouring district as it would disrupt the river’s natural flow. Besides, it would lead to ingress of seawater upstream and affect the district's agricultural activities as the river basin is already deficient.

He pointed out that the project, if implemented, would make riverside villages more vulnerable as diversion of fresh water would lead to increased salinity in the areas. At the meeting, KBSS secretary Bidhan Das said, villages around Bhitarkanika National Park are already facing problems from salinisation. Saline water will make irrigation difficult, he said.

Former Aul MLA and KBSS convenor Debendra Sharma also accused the government of favouring industries on the pretext of providing water to people in this project.

During the visit, Singh met environmentalist Srikant Nayak whose hunger strike against the project entered the 15th day on Tuesday. The State government project is facing stiff opposition from locals in Aul and Rajkanika blocks.   
 

