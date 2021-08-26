STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

2018 Odisha illegal adoption case: Four accused sent to custody

Later, the mother-daughter duo was shifted to the CCI, run by Lutheran  Mahila Samiti, an NGO at Patalipanka village where the officials carried out the adoption without the mother’s consent. 

Published: 26th August 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Four accused, including three government employees and a woman worker of a government-run Child Care Institution (CCI), were on Wednesday, remanded to judicial custody after being denied bail in connection with an illegal adoption case of 2018.

They were identified as Purnachandra Adhikari, programme officer of District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Vivekananda Atibudhi, Legal Probation Officer of DCPU, Rabindra Mahalika, employee of Odisha Livelihood Mission and Renubala Panda, house mother of the CCI, said Marshaghai IIC Pradeep Kanungo.

The accused were booked for facilitating the illegal adoption of a baby girl on January 2, 2018. Sources said, the mother, a 15-year-old SC girl, was allegedly raped by a man and gave birth to the girl at the government hospital in Marshaghai on December 31, 2017.

Later, the mother-daughter duo was shifted to the CCI, run by Lutheran  Mahila Samiti, an NGO at Patalipanka village where the officials carried out the adoption without the mother’s consent. 

On April 5 this year, the victim informed the chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Sandhyabati Pradhan about the incident, leading to an investigation into the matter and subsequent arrest of the accused. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp