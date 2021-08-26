STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambulance staff carry pregnant woman for three km in Odisha's Kalahandi district

Sources said that Banita complained of labour pain in the morning following which her family called an ambulance but the vehicle could not reach the village.

Ambulance staff carrying Banita Pradhan in Kalahandi district 

Ambulance staff carrying Banita Pradhan in Kalahandi district.

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Going beyond their call of duty, staff of a 108 ambulance helped carry a pregnant woman for three km at Ladangi village in Kalahandi's Daringbadi block on Tuesday.

Banita Pradhan was carried by driver Sibaram Mallick and pharmacist Amit Chandra Dehuri along with her relatives to the ambulance which was parked three km away from the village due to absence of proper roads. Midway, Banita delivered a baby girl.

Sources said that Banita complained of labour pain in the morning following which her family called an ambulance. However, the vehicle could not reach the village due to lack of a motorable road.

Finding no other option, family members carried her on a makeshift stretcher. However, they were able to cover only 500 metre due to the difficult terrain.

On being informed about the condition of the pregnant woman, Sibaram and Amit, who were waiting near the ambulance, rushed to the spot on foot with a stretcher. With help of others, they carried Banita for around two km. However, the woman gave birth at the roadside before she could reach the vehicle.

Later, the woman and her newborn baby were taken to the ambulance and shifted to Daringbadi community health centre. Banita’s family members expressed their gratitude to Sibaram and Amit for their timely help.  

